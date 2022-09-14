×

News

Committee shoots down proposal to sponsor EPRU for three years

Councillors suggest metro bankroll union to tune of R6m for current annual period only, pending review of performance

By Andisa Bonani - 14 September 2022

The EP Rugby Union will only be bankrolled with R6m by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for this financial year after councillors shot down a proposal for a three-year sponsorship agreement.

The councillors at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting felt that the union was not doing enough to improve the sport from a grassroots level...

