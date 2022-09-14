Committee shoots down proposal to sponsor EPRU for three years
Councillors suggest metro bankroll union to tune of R6m for current annual period only, pending review of performance
By Andisa Bonani - 14 September 2022
The EP Rugby Union will only be bankrolled with R6m by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for this financial year after councillors shot down a proposal for a three-year sponsorship agreement.
The councillors at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting felt that the union was not doing enough to improve the sport from a grassroots level...
Committee shoots down proposal to sponsor EPRU for three years
Councillors suggest metro bankroll union to tune of R6m for current annual period only, pending review of performance
The EP Rugby Union will only be bankrolled with R6m by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for this financial year after councillors shot down a proposal for a three-year sponsorship agreement.
The councillors at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting felt that the union was not doing enough to improve the sport from a grassroots level...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics