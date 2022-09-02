The Makhanda high court has set aside Shell’s oil and gas exploration right which gave the multinational company licence to seismically blast the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.
Environmental groups and Wild Coast communities which took on the oil and gas multinational are already celebrating their victory.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Gary Koekemoer of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa and Dean Knox of Save The Wild Coast for their reaction to the high court ruling.
LISTEN | Activists’ reaction to Shell ruling
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
