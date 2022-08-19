×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

METRO MATTERS | Greenshields Park water ‘leak’ in fact underground seepage

By Yolanda Palezweni - 19 August 2022

A Greenshields Park leak that frustrated residents for months was fixed last week — but water is flowing again from the hole that was dug.

Ward 3 councillor David Hayselden said he was aware of the problem but it was not a water leak...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Huge manhunt for biker thugs
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...

Most Read