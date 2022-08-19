METRO MATTERS | Greenshields Park water ‘leak’ in fact underground seepage
By Yolanda Palezweni - 19 August 2022
A Greenshields Park leak that frustrated residents for months was fixed last week — but water is flowing again from the hole that was dug.
Ward 3 councillor David Hayselden said he was aware of the problem but it was not a water leak...
METRO MATTERS | Greenshields Park water ‘leak’ in fact underground seepage
A Greenshields Park leak that frustrated residents for months was fixed last week — but water is flowing again from the hole that was dug.
Ward 3 councillor David Hayselden said he was aware of the problem but it was not a water leak...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics