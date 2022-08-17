×

News

N2 mayhem as Durban Solid Waste workers protest about overtime cuts

17 August 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A Durban Solid Waste protest is causing mayhem on the N2.
Image: Supplied

Durban Solid Waste workers brought traffic on the N2 to a standstill on Wednesday by parking trucks on the route in protest against cuts to overtime pay.

Metro police have been deployed to attend to the situation.

Community News Network TV reported that protesters near the Umgeni interchange appeared aggressive.

The eThekwini municipality said in a public notice that waste collection and street sweeping services were interrupted due to “all illegal work stoppage”.

“Cleansing and solid waste employees have embarked on this work stoppage due to the overtime cut implemented on August 1.

“Residents and businesses are requested to keep refuse bags and bins inside their properties until the situation is resolved.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

 

