×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Collective positive action can turn the tide — Van Huyssteen

Citizen of the Year business category winner says Bay can become world-class port city — if basic services are secured

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 15 August 2022

Success is about partnerships and focus.

That was the central theme that emerged in an interview with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s popular and energetic chief executive, Denise van Huyssteen, who is the business category winner for The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of The Year...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read