News

Bonginkosi Khanyile 'confident' of beating July riots instigation charge

By Mfundo Mkhize - 15 August 2022
Former Fees Must Fall activist and Patriotic Alliance politician Bonginkosi Khanyile is confident of beating his charges in connection with instigating violence during the July 2021 riots.
Former Fees Must Fall activist and Patriotic Alliance politician Bonginkosi Khanyile is confident of beating his charges in connection with instigating violence during the July 2021 riots.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Alleged July 2021 riots instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is confident before his trial, which is set to begin in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

The former Fees Must Fall activist who joined the Patriotic Alliance in May, said he was pleading not guilty to a charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to the acts of looting and violence that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.

Khanyile has repeatedly maintained his innocence, saying SA’s police and intelligence system was weak. 

The trial comes as the Hawks continued an operation to arrest alleged instigators, which began on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

 

