She also reflected on the state of the country and the ruling ANC leadership.
Williams-de Bruyn admitted to crying with other veterans and asking, “Is this what our martyrs, our heroines suffered for?”
“It’s very heartbreaking when you think of how sacrifices were made. Hardships took place and even at pain of death, many women died and fought for this freedom. How should they be feeling today when all these atrocities are taking place?
“They must be turning in their graves because this is not what they wanted for this beautiful SA and for the future of the new generations.”
The 1956 women’s march is commemorated each year on August 9, which is celebrated as Women’s Day.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ‘SA needs a new women’s movement’: Veteran activist Sophia Williams-de Bruyn
ANC veteran and women’s march leader Sophia Williams-de Bruyn says SA needs a new united civil society movement to address its problems.
She was speaking at an event organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Sunday to honour the leaders of the 1956 women’s march against apartheid pass laws.
Williams-de Bruyn, 84, is the last living leader of the march.
“One of the most important things for our young people to do is to form one gigantic organisation. Every formation, every organisation, bring them together and speak with one voice. That is how I think we can overcome a lot of the ills that have beset our country,” she said.
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee
