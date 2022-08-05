Nelson Mandela Bay’s surprise building surge
Big increase in value of plans passed will boost construction industry
By Mandilakhe Kwababana and Michael Kimberley - 05 August 2022
The construction sector looks set to be on the road to recovery in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the estimated value of building plans passed hitting the R500m mark in May, a new high.
This could indicate an economic shift in the short term for the city, with the value of building plans passed in May also recording the second-highest growth month on month in the last 16 months...
