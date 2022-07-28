Bank employees ‘stole more than R1m from clients’
Two young Eastern Cape women accused of concocting elaborate scheme to defraud Absa
By Kathryn Kimberley - 28 July 2022
Two Absa Bank employees who allegedly used the dormant accounts of deceased clients and foreigners to launder more than R1m from existing clients’ bank accounts, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Thursday.
They were each released on bail of R1,000. ..
Bank employees ‘stole more than R1m from clients’
Two young Eastern Cape women accused of concocting elaborate scheme to defraud Absa
Two Absa Bank employees who allegedly used the dormant accounts of deceased clients and foreigners to launder more than R1m from existing clients’ bank accounts, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Thursday.
They were each released on bail of R1,000. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics