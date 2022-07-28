×

News

Bank employees ‘stole more than R1m from clients’

Two young Eastern Cape women accused of concocting elaborate scheme to defraud Absa

By Kathryn Kimberley - 28 July 2022

Two Absa Bank employees who allegedly used the dormant accounts of deceased clients and foreigners to launder more than R1m from existing clients’ bank accounts, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Thursday.

They were each released on bail of R1,000. ..

