FF+ slams Mantashe for saying De Ruyter is not the best person to fix Eskom’s crisis

The Freedom Front Plus has come to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s defence after mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe claimed he does not have the skills to fix the power utility.

Mantashe, in an interview with the Mail & Guardian, said the embattled power utility needed a “fixer” and De Ruyter was not the right person due to a skills mismatch.

He said Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer understood the issues at the power utility better than De Ruyter because he is an engineer.

Reacting to Mantashe’s comments, Freedom Front Plus MP Wynand Boshoff said he has proven he is not the right minister to help SA weather the energy crisis.

“Mantashe’s statement comes amid increasing pressure on all role players to solve SA’s energy crisis before it turns into a national disaster. He compared De Ruyter to Eskom’s Oberholzer, who, in Mantashe’s view, seems to know exactly what is going on and what needs to be done to turn matters around.

“Mantashe has been serving as the minister of mineral resources and energy since 2019. His appointment was accompanied by optimism and the hope he would take the urgent steps needed to overcome the looming crisis. That hope has since disappointed,” said Boshoff in a statement.