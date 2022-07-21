Missionvale charity gets R60K boost from BASF
The donation forms part of the chemical company’s continuous support for the Gqeberha-based non-profit centre, which provides care and support for the poor and destitute
The Missionvale Care Centre, a non-profit organisation providing love and care for the destitute, has received a R60,000 donation from BASF’s mobile emissions catalysts site in Gqeberha.
The donation forms part of the chemical company’s continuous support for the centre over the years. BASF has contributed towards the establishment of a grade 4 classroom at the centre’s academy and the purchase of educational equipment.
In honour of Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, 30 volunteers from BASF assisted with the centre’s vegetable garden, nutrition unit and recycling project.
The Missionvale Care Centre, located in Missionvale, Gqeberha, was founded in 1988. The centre has expanded over the years to become a multifunctional facility that provides a wide range of services to the residents, from education to nutrition and wellness.
“Sustainable community upliftment is integral to BASF’s corporate social responsibility programme. The company believes in making contributions aimed at socioeconomic development programmes that are in the best interest of the community,” says Paul Mandersloot, BASF SA’s Gqeberha site director.
