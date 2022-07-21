Missionvale charity gets R60K boost from BASF

The Missionvale Care Centre, a non-profit organisation providing love and care for the destitute, has received a R60,000 donation from BASF’s mobile emissions catalysts site in Gqeberha.

The donation forms part of the chemical company’s continuous support for the centre over the years. BASF has contributed towards the establishment of a grade 4 classroom at the centre’s academy and the purchase of educational equipment.

In honour of Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, 30 volunteers from BASF assisted with the centre’s vegetable garden, nutrition unit and recycling project.