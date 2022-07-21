Arrest warrant issued for Fanie de Lange after court no-show
Premium
By Devon Koen - 21 July 2022
A warrant of arrest was issued for Stephanus “Fanie” de Lange, the man at the centre of one of the city’s most sensational murder trials more than two decades ago, after he was a no-show at his R4.5m fraud case on Wednesday.
De Lange will now not only have to explain to the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court why he skipped out on his court appearance, but also faces the possibility of his bail being revoked...
Arrest warrant issued for Fanie de Lange after court no-show
A warrant of arrest was issued for Stephanus “Fanie” de Lange, the man at the centre of one of the city’s most sensational murder trials more than two decades ago, after he was a no-show at his R4.5m fraud case on Wednesday.
De Lange will now not only have to explain to the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court why he skipped out on his court appearance, but also faces the possibility of his bail being revoked...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics