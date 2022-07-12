Inspired by its little customers, Checkers has launched a limited edition Sixty60 toy motorbike range.
The miniature bikes will soon be for sale on the retailer’s app and in selected Checkers supermarkets across SA.
The 1:12 scale model motorbike features Sixty60’s trademark delivery box, which opens and closes, a kickstand and a miniature version of the grocery bag used for deliveries.
The toy motorbikes certainly look the part.
The idea to create the model bikes arose during the Covid-19 lockdown, when the arrival of a Sixty60 driver was a rare treat and glimpse into the outside world for youngsters while their families were in isolation.
“Customers have shared wonderful photos of their kids using plastic ride-on scooters as Sixty60 delivery bikes, often with the addition of a homemade branded delivery box on the back.
“It is this appreciation for Sixty60 which inspired the collectible toy,” ShopriteX’s digital commerce head, Andy Ridge, said.
The initial limited run of model Sixty60 motorbikes will be available on the Sixty60 app and in selected Checkers supermarkets in coming weeks, and will retail for R100, while stock lasts.
HeraldLIVE
Now your little one can be a delivery hero
Image: SUPPLIED
