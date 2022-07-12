×

News

Another Gauteng tavern shooting leaves one dead in Mamelodi

By TimesLIVE - 12 July 2022
A 33-year-old man was shot dead in Mamelodi in the early hours of Monday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A man was shot dead at a tavern in Mamelodi, Tshwane, in the early hours of Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at the Monaco tavern and found a group of people sitting around.

“The trio fired in the air before approaching the 33-year-old man and shooting him twice,” Sello said.

She said the motive was unknown and police were investigating a case of murder.

The incident follows three other shootings at taverns in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg at the weekend in which 22 people were killed.   

A week earlier, 21 underage children died in a tavern in the Eastern Cape. The children were found slumped in chairs and on tables while others had dropped on the dance floor. Their deaths are still being investigated. 

TimesLIVE

 

