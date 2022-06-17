Rivers of wasted water in Nelson Mandela Bay
Despatch residents at wits’ end as complaints about leaks ignored or repairs take weeks
National water minister Senzo Mchunu stood on the pipeline bridge over Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam on Thursday and looked down at the surface of the water.
A long way down. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.