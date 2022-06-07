How fuel prices are affecting used car buying behaviour

Premium By Motoring Reporter -

With fuel price havoc affecting consumer wallets, car buying patterns are changing. Now fuel type is fast becoming a relevant factor in car searches.



“Year-on-year searches using the fuel type filter increased 28.94% for the period January to April 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Arguably this is indicative of the effect that the ongoing fuel hikes are having on consumer consideration,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie...