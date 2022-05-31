Seminar addresses fears faced by fuel retailers

By Tshepiso Mametela -

As global price pressure, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the recent interest rate hike fuel petrol prices, the Nedbank Business Banking franchise team hosted a fuel seminar in Gqeberha to allay concerns from industry retailers over SA’s constrained economy.



The Nedbank Business Banking franchise team hosted the seminar at the Radisson Blu Hotel, after similar roadshows in Johannesburg and Cape Town...