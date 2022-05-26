Body of missing former KZN mayor found riddled with bullets

The bloodied and bullet-riddled body of a former KwaZulu-Natal mayor turned farmer was discovered in a cane field in the Canelands area, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo, 74, the former mayor of Verulam, went missing on Wednesday prompting a search by police, a security company and community policing forum members.

According to Reaction Unit SA owner Prem Balram, Naidoo is suspected to have been the victim of a farm invasion.