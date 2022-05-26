Lace up your ‘vellies’ and head for Kirkwood — the fest is back

One of the Eastern Cape’s most popular family festivals is back with a bang this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees 2022 director Jenni Honsbein says the festival is returning at the end of June, much to the delight of regular festivalgoers who are excited about having fun again under the Karoo sky.

This year, 24 national artists will entertain the crowds on the giant Wildsfees stage.

There will also be more than 300 selected stalls to browse, and plenty of all-day entertainment.

SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorships and events manager Alan Stapleton said: “After two long years of isolation we are excited, once again, to be able to support the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees and welcome back families to an event that celebrates family and being together again.

“Giving back to the local community is one of our key objectives.”

Singer Jennifer Zamudio will open the entertainment on the main stage on Friday, June 24.

On Saturday evening, the headline act will Gqeberha-born artist Early B, who will share the stage with Lianie May, Kurt Darren, Appel, Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels and Van Pletzen, among other performers.

Earlier in the day, Gqeberha minstrel group the GQ Entertainers will bring a taste of the Cape Town Carnival to the festival before Desmond Wells takes to the stage.

On Sunday afternoon, family duo Juanita du Plessis and Franja du Plessis and Ruan Josh will do the final performance.

Children’s entertainment includes a carnival area and a theatre production of Dinosourusse kan nie lees nie (dinosaurs can’t read) by Ilne Fourie presented by the Afrikaans Language and Culture Association (ATKV).

The ATKV will also present a comedy, The Road Trip, which follows the journey of two men trying to recapture their youth while touring SA.

Culinary adventures, the Eastern Cape’s biggest motor, agricultural and outdoor shows, as well as the Boerboel show, are also on the festival line-up.

Conservation will feature strongly, with displays by the SA National Parks Board and Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency.

The Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction 2022 takes place on the Friday at the Mayogi bomas from noon.

The event will be fully Covid-19-compliant, though visitors to the festival won’t have to present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test.

Tickets are R200 per day for adults, and R100 per day for scholars.

