Suspect to appear in court over deadly Motherwell cash-in-transit heist

A Gqeberha man accused of involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery in which a security guard was killed is due to appear in court next week.

The deadly heist occurred outside the Zonkey SPAR in Motherwell on January 10.

The Flying Squad were alerted to the incident and officers who arrived at the scene found that the G4s Security guard had died after being shot.

The suspects attempted to flee in a getaway vehicle and opened fire on the police.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the officers returned fire and the two suspects abandoned their car, split up and fled on foot to a nearby bushy area, where they managed to elude the pursuing officers.

However, one suspect, Zamani Malukwane, was arrested later that day and charged in connection with the illegal possession of a firearm and the attempted murder of the police officers.

He has been in custody ever since his arrest.

After an investigation by the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes Investigation team, Malukwane, 57, was also charged with murder this week in connection with the killing of the security guard during the heist.

He is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

HeraldLIVE

