Sigh of relief from community as man allegedly behind ABM leader’s killing is denied bail

The court heard that the accused, identified by the name Mnguni on the day of the incident, was apprehended on March 22 in his homestead in Pietermaritzburg.

Advocate Nkosikhona Zulu, who represented Ngubane, told the court that at the time of the incident the complainant in this case, Mnguni, was out on bail in a separate murder case involving a friend of his client.

Zulu said it was possible that Mnguni was not an eyewitness to the murder as his bail conditions prevented him from being in Khanana at the time.

“The state’s case is weak because the applicant is not an independent witness. It is possible that he is trying to implicate my client in order to weaken the case against himself. He had to implicate people who may be possible witnesses to one of his murder cases,” Zulu told TimesLIVE.

The state opposed bail, arguing that witnesses would not feel safe if Ngubane was released.

The investigating officer in the case, identified only as warrant officer Subramoney, testified during the bail application that he was opposed to Ngubane being released.

Subramoney had cited the murders of ABM member Nokuthula Mabaso and a state witness in this matter, who was killed a day before the start of the court case, as one of his reasons for being against bail.