Two men wanted for Makhanda robbery
Makhanda police are on the hunt for two armed men following a jewellery store robbery on Friday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said two unknown men, stormed the High Street store at about 1:20pm and threatened two employees at gunpoint before taking them to a storeroom.
“The suspects made off with several cellphones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Nkohli said.
He said police are investigating a case of business robbery and urged anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact investigating officer Detective Captain Jurgens Gouws on 082-442-3658.
Alternatively they can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
