Court action and loud entrances at ANC Eastern Cape conference
Hundreds of ANC delegates aligned to Babalo Madikizela, who is running for ANC Eastern Cape chair, made a loud entrance at the Eastern Cape elective conference on Saturday.
Hundreds of delegates ran down East London's Esplanade, forcing security guards aside as they entered the grounds of the International Convention Centre (ICC)...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.