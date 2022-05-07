×

Politics

Court action and loud entrances at ANC Eastern Cape conference

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 May 2022

Hundreds of ANC delegates aligned to Babalo Madikizela, who is running for ANC Eastern Cape chair, made a loud entrance at the Eastern Cape elective conference on Saturday.

Hundreds of delegates ran down East London's Esplanade, forcing security guards aside as they entered the grounds of the International Convention Centre (ICC)...

