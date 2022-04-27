The ANC had a chance to fix land issues but squandered freedom, says advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi

“But it has been managed so disastrously that when a case came before the Constitutional Court in 2019, they said if the government goes according to the current pace, it is going to take another 718 years before it can settle all restitution claims.

“We have a huge backlog on restitution claims. These are people who are claiming land because they lost rights after June 19 1913.”

Ngcukaitobi said following the negotiations which led to SA’s first democratic elections in 1994, people wanted to know what settlement the ANC and other political parties reached with the former white government on the issue of land reform.

He said a lot of people wanted to find out what the minutes from Codesa said about the land issue and what was the deal first democratic president Nelson Mandela struck with whites.

Ngcukaitobi said the deal reached in SA was that white people keep the land and property acquired under apartheid and colonialism. Government was to be given the power to take the land under a framework of laws, he said.

He said he had asked one of the former presidents why this arrangement was reached.

Ngcukaitobi said the former president explained that the liberation movement negotiators were not in a position of power.

“That was the true political economy we were engaged with. We were engaged with an enemy that was not defeated. Mandela knew the enemy had not been defeated.”