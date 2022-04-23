Now KZN faces a river of tears over funeral muddle, say undertakers

Icebolethu's Nomfundo Mcoyi, who chairs the SA Funeral Practitioners Association, said the government should have liaised with undertakers.

“Decisions are taken for us with consultation. The amount that was stipulated for burial was decided without consultation with us and it does not cover all the funeral needs. Catering costs are not covered on the amount that the municipality wishes to pay,” she said.

“There are delays in processing of claims because of too many meetings, lengthy verification processes. They are overwhelmed, they just don’t know what they are doing. They should have left it to us, we are the experts in the industry and we are here to help.”

She alleged that in the wake of the floods, people had gone as far as opening new companies in a bid to cash in on the burial assistance.