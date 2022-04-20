×

News

WATCH LIVE | Eskom provides an update on ongoing power challenges

By TIMESLIVE - 20 April 2022

Embattled state-owned power utility Eskom is briefing the media on Wednesday to provide an update on ongoing power challenges facing the country.

On Tuesday Eskom said stage 4 load-shedding would be implemented until Friday morning while more power cuts were not ruled out for winter.

TimesLIVE

