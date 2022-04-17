GALLERY | Fun lovers brave the cold to enjoy Splash Festival

By Yolanda Palezweni -

Despite inclement weather, dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay residents and entrepreneurs braved the cold and headed to the Gqeberha beachfront to enjoy all that the 2022 Splash Festival has to offer.



The four-day festival kicked on Friday with everything from music and comedy shows to vendors and Easter egg hunts for those in attendance...