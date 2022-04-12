Sapref workers airlifted from flooded refinery

A rescue mission is in progress at Sapref, a major crude oil refinery south of Durban, where workers were airlifted from the flooded plant.

A worker made an urgent plea for help on the Facebook page Wentworth (South Africa) Represent!, saying: “We need help at Sapref. Phone someone please. We really need to get out. Please help us.”

Images show large parts of the refinery plant submerged. Some people posted that they were seeking refuge on the roof while they waited to be airlifted to safety.

Sapref, SA’s largest crude oil refinery, is midway through a shutdown.

Petroleum companies Shell and BP announced they would pause operations in Durban by the end of March while they try to find a buyer.