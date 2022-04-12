At least 45 dead and figure set to rise after devastating KZN floods: MEC

In a statement on Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affair MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the latest reports indicate more than 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.

This number looks set to rise as more incidents are reported.

“Disaster management teams are continuing to work around the clock to assist residents who have been trapped as a result of the inclement weather conditions which led to localised flooding of human settlements and roads across the province.”