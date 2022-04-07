Protect kingdom of the kingklip, scientist urges
With increasing concern about the effect of underwater noise on marine life, a little known deepwater refuge southwest of Gqeberha is under the spotlight.
Leading marine biologist Prof Kerry Sink said the site and its importance to the kingklip with its unusual “drumming” method of communication underlined the need for progressive new thinking about underwater noise pollution from activities like offshore gas and petroleum seismic surveys...
