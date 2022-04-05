×

News

Tragedy befalls ex-Bok coach as wife’s body found in pool

Devon Koen
Court reporter
05 April 2022

A routine day of cleaning turned to tragedy when the wife of former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers was found dead in a swimming pool at a house in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.

Theresa de Villiers, 62, who arrived in the city from Paarl in the Western Cape just more than a week ago, was reportedly doing housework when she fell into an indoor splash pool in Fairview and drowned...

