Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced that masks were no longer necessary in an outdoors setting.

Addressing the nation, Ramaphosa said masks would still be required inside public transport, offices and malls but “not when we are walking in our streets or in an open space, exercising outdoors or jogging or attending an outdoor gathering”.

These changes come as government prepares to lift the state of disaster.

Ramaphosa said the country was ready and better prepared for what lay ahead in the next chapter of Covid-19.

“We are now learning to live with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.