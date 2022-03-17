Ramaphosa says Prince Misuzulu will be Zulu king, KZN premier approves

“The assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu.

“His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of SA in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign,” he added.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala welcomed Ramaphosa's announcement.

He said the long-awaited decision brings down the curtain on months of uncertainty after the demise of King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu just more than a year ago.

He thanked Ramaphosa for the dignified manner and for the decorum with which he handled the matter.

Zikalala said Ramaphosa's decision will bring stability and certainty regarding the Zulu throne.

“The Zulu kingdom occupies a special place within the global community because of the heroic deeds of a successions of kings who fought valiantly for the restoration of the dignity of the African people,” he said.

Zikalala said he had no doubt that King Misuzulu, as he has already started doing, would walk in the footsteps of his forefathers by being a champion and torchbearer of unity, peace and development while ensuring that the kingdom becomes a positive force in working with the government to fight the social challenges facing SA.

TimesLIVE