SA TV news producer evacuated from Ukraine after ambush by Russian death squad

A South African TV news producer and her four crew have been evacuated from Ukraine after two of them were shot by a suspected Russian “death squad”.

Dominique van Heerden, who works for Sky News, was in a car with her colleagues — including chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay — when they came under fire after unsuccessfully trying to visit the town of Bucha near Kyiv.

Dramatic footage from Sky shows the attack. And posting on Instagram after returning to London, Van Heerden said: "Not sure how we survived this - but we somehow did, and everyone is OK. We are home now but our minds are on Ukraine, everyone there, and those who have died."