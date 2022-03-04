Biker doctor brings medical treatment to poor communities

The vision of giving 1,000 needy children life-altering operations may sound like a pipe dream to most, but one retired neurosurgeon believes that goal is attainable, even if it requires taking baby steps — or a bike ride — to reach it.



Dr Andre Hattingh’s retirement project, Paediatric Care Africa, has turned into a full-time job, keeping him busier than his practice back home in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) ever did...