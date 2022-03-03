News

WATCH LIVE | Malema appears in East London court for firearm discharge case

By TImesLIVE - 03 March 2022

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday for his firearm discharge trial.

He is accused of firing an automatic rifle at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Genergy Presentation 2020
Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools

Most Read