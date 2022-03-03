Mother’s love sees girl receive life-changing surgery

Future looking bright after Chantelle Joseph donates part of her liver to daughter Cassidy, 12

By Roslyn Baatjies -

For her 12th birthday, Cassidy Joseph received the gift of life.



And proving that a mother's love is endless, the life-changing surgery was all thanks to her mother, who donated a portion of her liver to save the young Gelvandale girl...