Mother’s love sees girl receive life-changing surgery
Future looking bright after Chantelle Joseph donates part of her liver to daughter Cassidy, 12
For her 12th birthday, Cassidy Joseph received the gift of life.
And proving that a mother's love is endless, the life-changing surgery was all thanks to her mother, who donated a portion of her liver to save the young Gelvandale girl...
