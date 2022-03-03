Illness fears as daycare centre battles water leak

Colchester’s Masiphathisane Daycare is in desperate need of municipal intervention as it battles with an underground water leak, with thousands of mosquitoes breeding and buzzing around.



The daycare closed last week after 34 children fell ill with diarrhoea at the same time as the municipality announced the municipal water was unsafe to drink because traces of faecal matter and other bacteria had been detected...