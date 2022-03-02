‘Quite scary’ that deputy minister failed to see conflict in Bosasa doing his home security: Zondo

“At the end of his evidence, Mr Makwetla confirmed that in hindsight what transpired was regrettable,” the inquiry report read.

However, says Zondo, Makwetla also confirmed that he raised the matter regarding Bosasa’s rates under its contract with the accounting office of the department.

“He claimed not to see any difficulty nor conflict of interest in him personally interfering in contractual affairs of the department nor that it may have amounted to the improper influence of a price to be agreed upon,” Zondo wrote.

The inquiry chair said Makwetla’s testimony in this regard was worrisome.

“Mr Makwetla’s protestation that the conflict of interest was not apparent to him because he said he was going to pay for the service is unconvincing. The conflict was glaring. He was getting involved in private contractual arrangements with a company doing business with his department in circumstances where Mr Watson was seeking an increase in rates outside any formal process for achieving this.

“If Mr Makwetla’s evidence that he saw no conflict of interest in this situation is true, then, quite frankly, that is scary.

“Mr Makwetla was and still is a deputy minister. Not only that, previously he was premier of Mpumalanga. What guidance would he have given to the members of his executive council in the province if he, as premier, did not know a situation such as this constituted a conflict of interest?” wrote Zondo.

Given that, five years after the incident, Makwetla still sees no conflict, is an even deeper worry.

“Mr Makwetla has had about five years to reflect on this incident since it occurred. Yet, when he gave evidence before the commission in March 2021, he still said he saw no conflict of interest in this scenario. If this is true, it means he should not be occupying such a senior position in government. It means in the department in relation to which he is deputy minister, he would advise the director-general and others that there is no conflict in a situation where there is a clear conflict of interest,” Zondo wrote.