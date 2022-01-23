Firefighters on high alert as winelands blaze 'burns out of control'

Firefighters are busy fighting a fire that was started by lightning on Saturday afternoon in Agter-Vinkrivier in the Robertson Valley in the Western Cape.

Spokesperson for the Cape Winelands district municipality Jo-Anne Otto said the fire was a worry as it was burning out of control. But she said firefighters were on high alert to prevent it spreading to neighbouring properties.

“The fire teams have identified areas where lines are currently burning actively in the most inaccessible areas of the Langeberg Mountains. The fire line is very large and due to a combination of factors including inaccessibility, the effective deployment of resources and in the interest of the protection of lives, infrastructure and property, the fire teams will act pro-actively,” Otto said.

She said the progress of the fire is being monitored by teams on both the Montagu and the Robertson sides. She said the teams will focus their resources on preventing the fire from reaching properties. The municipality's fire services were being assisted by Volunteer Fires Services.