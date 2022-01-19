School bells ring in rough start to academic year
It was a rough start at many Nelson Mandela Bay schools when the bells rang on Wednesday morning.
While getting pupils to their classrooms timeously due to Covid-19 screening took some doing, some schools were faced with the harsh reality of not having all their resources, like stationery and textbooks, on the first day...
