Perlemoen haul confiscated near Cradock, man arrested

Gqeberha police arrested a 52-year-old man for the possession of perlemoen near Cradock on Tuesday morning.

Members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad apprehended the suspect with 2,510 de-shelled units of perlemoen after receiving a tip-off about a white Toyota Hilux construction bakkie transporting perlemoen on route to Cradock.

The vehicle was stopped about 40km before Cradock and searched.

Police confiscated 26 bags containing the perlemoen, with an estimated street value of R346,000.

The haul was handed over to the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries in Gqeberha and the vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

The suspect will appear before the Cradock magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

