Fitness fanatic gets neighbours moving and shaking

What started as a bid to keep fit during lockdown has blossomed into her own training studio

Zamandulo Malonde

Like many South Africans during the early lockdown, a northern areas fitness fanatic just wanted to keep fit while doors to all gyms were shut.



The last thing Caitlin Thumbiran, 22, could have predicted was that her dedication to her own fitness would score her an international qualification, and her own studio. ..