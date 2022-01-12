Fitness fanatic gets neighbours moving and shaking
What started as a bid to keep fit during lockdown has blossomed into her own training studio
Like many South Africans during the early lockdown, a northern areas fitness fanatic just wanted to keep fit while doors to all gyms were shut.
The last thing Caitlin Thumbiran, 22, could have predicted was that her dedication to her own fitness would score her an international qualification, and her own studio. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.