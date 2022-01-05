Woman killed in Boksburg ‘planned to leave Gauteng for greener pastures’

The family of one of two women whose bodies were found in a dumping area in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, said the deceased had been planning to leave Gauteng to look for greener pastures before she was murdered.

Tsepiso Ntomane, whose body was found on Monday, was unemployed and had been looking forward to leaving the province, her family said.

Her cousin Hlalele Setlai, who collects scrap metal, found the bodies in open veld.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the bodies of two women, both aged 30, were found in veld in Villa Liza, Boksburg.

“We received a call from members of the community about two bodies in the veld. We dispatched officers from the Dawn Park police station to the area and they found two bodies of females. The bodies were already in a state of decomposition, so we could not see visible injuries,” said Masondo.

An inquest docket has been opened. The cause of their deaths is unknown as police are waiting for postmortem reports.