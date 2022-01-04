News

WATCH LIVE | Financial management committee receives update on fire

By TimesLIVE - 04 January 2022

The joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament is expected to receive preliminary assessment reports from the leadership of the institution, as well as the department of public works and infrastructure, relating to the fire that destroyed parts of the parliamentary buildings earlier this week. 

