News

State capture report handover to go ahead as court challenge fails

Belinda Pheto
Reporter
04 January 2022
Members of the ANC NEC posing with President Cyril Ramaphosa during a break at the state capture commission of inquiry in April 2021. File image
Members of the ANC NEC posing with President Cyril Ramaphosa during a break at the state capture commission of inquiry in April 2021. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The formal handover of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa will proceed as planned on Tuesday afternoon.

The application by the Democracy in Action group to block it was struck from the roll by the Johannesburg high court.

Representing the state capture inquiry, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi labelled the case a “reckless and frivolous challenge”.

“This is self-created urgency,” he argued.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read