Government can't be trusted to lead fight against corruption, says Zondo

South African society has lost faith in state procurement and the government cannot be trusted with the “ultimate responsibility” to lead the fight against corruption.

This is according to acting chief justice and state capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo in part 1 of the inquiry’s report, which was made public on Tuesday evening.

Towards the end of the document, Zondo decries how state capture has eroded the public’s trust in the state’s ability to handle procurement. This, he said, has enabled criminals to wreak long-lasting damage on the country’s economy.

He writes that the only thing that can turn this around is the establishment of an “anti-corruption body free from political oversight” — and cites how the Hawks themselves “may have been captured”.

Zondo also called for amendments to the Political Party Funding Act, which would include making some donations to political parties illegal.

“The ultimate responsibility for leading the fight against corruption in public procurement cannot again be left to a government department or be subject to ministerial control,” Zondo writes.