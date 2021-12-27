'We rejoice in a life dedicated to the betterment of others': Ramaphosa pays tribute to Desmond Tutu

Ramaphosa described Tutu as “one of the most illustrious, courageous and beloved among us” — and as someone who “embodied the essence of our humanity”.

“Knowing he was ill for some time does little to soften the blow that has been dealt to SA this sad day. We’ve lost a person who carried the burden of leadership with compassion, with dignity, with humility and with such good humour,” said Ramaphosa.

The president said Tutu — through his work as chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation and his struggle against the apartheid regime — “saw the depths of which human beings could descend in the subjugation and oppression of others”.

“Yet his faith in humanity and in people, like his faith in God, was unwavering. He knew that apartheid would one day end and democracy would come. He knew our people will be free one day. By the same measure, he was convinced, even to the end of his life, that poverty, hunger, misery can be defeated; that all people can live together in peace, security and comfort,” he said.