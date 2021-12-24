166 graduates debt-free thanks to Stellenbosch University donors

Stellenbosch University (SU) has raised R8.1m to settle student debt.

Its graduation week ended on an extra high note for 166 graduates, with 82 postgraduate and 84 undergraduate Maties set to take on their next academic journey or enter the world of work debt-free.

“We appealed to loyal donors of the university and raised R8.1m towards student debt. We are immensely grateful for this support. The portion of funds allocated to postgraduate students will fill a large void created by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) earlier this year when it stopped funding for, among others, the postgraduate certificate in education and postgrad law students,” said Karen Bruns, senior director for development and alumni relations.

Debt is a huge obstacle for many students in higher education, with some forced to abandon their studies because they are unable to pay student fees, said the university.

“At Stellenbosch University, the outstanding debt for the graduating class of 2021 stands at R16.3m, affecting 433 students. These figures exclude the debt of government-funded students which stands at R13m for 289 NSFAS students and R11m for 106 Funza Lushaka students,” said Prof Stan du Plessis, COO at SU.