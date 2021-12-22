News

WATCH | NICD provides update on fourth wave of Covid-19

By TIMESLIVE - 22 December 2021

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is on Wednesday briefing the country on the latest Covid-19 developments amid a steady rise in cases due to the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday night the NICD reported there were 633 hospital admissions in the past 24-hours, meaning there are now 9,023 people being treated in healthcare facilities across SA for Covid-19. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Beachfront car guards to take up posts
Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?

Most Read